How Lil Win 'reacted' to defamation lawsuit question

Lil Win is yet to respond to the lawsuit

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, still appears to be tight-lipped about the defamation lawsuit brought against him by colleague actress Martha Ankomah.

On February 14, 2024, Martha Ankomah filed a writ against Lil Win for defamation, demanding GH¢5 million in compensation and other damages for the insults he hurled at her on social media.



Lil Win has not responded to the suit directly, but he has been posting cryptic messages on his social media pages since then.



In a video shared by yen.com on February 19, 2024, Lil Win, when asked about the suit, accused the media of highlighting the negative instead of the positive.



Using gestures, Lil Win declared that he was not going to see, hear, or say anything that would put him in trouble.



“Do not put me into trouble, please. I said a lot of good things in that video but you guys decided to choose what would bring violence. I haven't seen or heard anything,” he said.

The controversy began after Lil Win, in a video posted on social media, hurled insults at Martha Ankomah in response to comments she made about the KumaWood industry.



The actress had allegedly said she did not like to work with Kumawood actors because of their witchcraft storylines.



Lil Win accused her of being arrogant, ungrateful, and undeserving of her endorsement deal with GTP.



Ankomah filed a writ against LilWin on February 14, 2024, demanding GH¢5 million in compensation and an apology. The actor has yet to reply to the suit.



Watch the video below

ID/ ADG