How Mahama and Lordina ‘chopped’ love on social media to mark 30th marriage anniversary

John Mahama and Lordina Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama marked three decades of their marriage on July 27.

To commemorate the milestone, the two inaugurated a Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital.



However, the celebration would not have been completed without the two love birds sharing love-inspired photos and messages on their social media platform, Facebook.



In a photo shared on his Facebook page, Mahama is seen planting a peck on the cheeks of the former first lady while the duo wore a branded shirt with the inscription “30 years together”.



The image was accompanied by the caption, “marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person. In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more”.



In a separate post, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC gazed into the eyes of Lordina Mahama while holding her hands. Another picture shared also saw the two love birds fixated on a game they were playing.



“The holy scripture says in Ephesians 5:31, KJV: For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh.”

“It is that oneness exemplified in a unity of thought, unity of purpose and unity of action that conceived and delivered the maternity and children’s ward for the Bole District Hospital,” Mahama added to the photos posted.



Lordina Mahama also shared a photo in which the couple with standing and the first lady leaning her head onto the shoulders of Mahama.



The former first lady’s Lacoste bore the inscription “The Better Half” while Mahama’s bore the writings “The Other Half”.



“I want to thank my other half, my very dear husband, John Dramani Mahama for his love, care and support over the last three decades. Thank you, John; the #love of my life,” she wrote as a caption to the photo.



Mahama responded, “Thank you, my lovely Lordina Mahama. Happy 30th”.

















DS/PEN