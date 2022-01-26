How Mr Drew consoled Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger with Mr Drew

Afrobeats singer, Mr. Drew has extended his support to Afia Schwarzenegger at the comedienne’s late father’s one-week celebration held in Accra.



The Highly Spiritual label signee was captured offering hugs and commiserating with his close friend, Afia Schwarzenegger. The comedienne after hugging the singer led him to exchange pleasantries with other mourners.



Drew was rocking a grey-colored beard with a pair of black trousers, sunglasses, and long sleeves to match.



One can recall that Afia Schwarzenegger earlier disclosed how she faked a romantic relationship with the ‘Mood’ crooner.

This was after the comedienne was rumored to be in an amorous relationship with the singer.



The ceremony is being held at De Temple Petroleum, Achimota, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.



Augustine Agyei, 83, died on January 17, 2022, after battling with illness for months. Afia Schwarzenegger announced the passing of her father on Instagram with a photo that captured both.







