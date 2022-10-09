1
How Nana Ampadu’s wife wept profusely

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was rather a ‘grief-stricken’ moment when tears consistently rolled down the cheeks of the late Highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu’s wife, who was captured at the funeral grounds of her late husband.

All efforts by some women to console her proved futile as she cried profusely, as her tribute to her late husband was being read.

The manner in which the late musician’s wife wept got so infectious that even one of her ‘consolers’ ended up wailing as well.

Not forgetting the fact that the words in her written tribute sunk the audience into a more sorrowful state.

In attendance at the ceremony were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare; ministers of state; Members of Parliament; a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; the clergy, some veteran actors, musicians, chiefs and several other dignitaries.

The late Nana Ampadu was finally laid to rest on Saturday October 9, 2022, in his hometown, Obo Kwahu, in the Eastern Region.

Watch the video below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
