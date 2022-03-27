1
How Nana Ampadu was honoured at 3Music Awards '22

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3Music Awards '22 held

Kuami Eugene performs at award ceremony

Nana Ampadu remembered at event

Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu was honoured at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards with performances of his songs by Kuami Eugene alongside tributes from Highlife musicians Rex Omar, Akwaboah Jnr and gospel star Yaw Sarpong.

Lynx Entertainment’s Kuami Eugene, unlike other musicians who performed their own songs, sang songs of the late Highlife legend at the event held at Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The songs he performed included ‘Obra’, ‘Oman Bo Adwo’.

Affectionately called ‘Anwontofohene’, Nana Kwame Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Accra.

He was 76. News of his demise broke the hearts of many as tributes emitted from the living.

Nana Ampadu was one time President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and was also the leader of the African Brothers Band, formed in 1963. Revered by many, including the young and old, Nana Ampadu had over 800 songs to his credit.



