How Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Owo State church attack

Nigerian local news outlets have reported that at least 50 Christian worshippers were murdered in the church attack carried out by gunmen at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, June 5.



The massacre that claimed the lives of children, women and men has attracted outrage from citizens over the continuous insecurities in the country. Also, notable celebrities have called for swift action.



The likes of singers Asa, Davido, Tekno, Falz and a host of others have paid tributes to the lost lives with messages to authorities to bring a claim against perpetrators and ensure the safety of citizens in the most populated West African country.



Nigeria's superstar Davido in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday wrote: "Jesus take control...Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls #Prayforondo," a separate post read: "This is too much."

Also, media personality Toke Makinwa who was in a state of disappointment and pain reiterated that her country was no longer safe.



"I am from Idanre, an hour or less away from Owo, I am tired of being tired, exhausted from my exhaustion, Nigeria….. ah, all we do is cry out, nothing will happen, it could be anyone in that church today. O sun mi. #PrayforOndo."









Jesus take control …. Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls ???? #Prayforondo — Davido (@davido) June 5, 2022

Abi o, we give God so much work to do and the devil gets all the credit. Any small thing na devil cause an, it is the work of the devil bla bla bla on the other hand, we keep crying to God to save Nigeria. Face your leaders, na them fail us. https://t.co/FsAQ0jTEdw — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) June 6, 2022

We are not angry enough ???????????? — Asa (@Asa_official) June 5, 2022

So many different emotions, but mostly anger and absolute frustration.



Sick to my stomach ???? — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) June 5, 2022

Such a mess this place has become. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) June 5, 2022