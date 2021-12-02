How Nigerians are reacting to Akuapem Poloo’s jail sentence

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapem Poloo'

Nigerians commiserate with Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo jailed



Court throws out Akuapem Poloo’s appeal



Some Nigerians on social media have commiserated with Akuapem Poloo following news of her jail sentence.



These individuals have expressed their dissatisfaction with the court’s decision to dismiss Poloo’s appeal and sentence her to a 90-day jail term.



In a post shared by Instablog9ja, a popular Nigerian blog, individuals have poured in their various condolences to Akuapem Poloo who appears very popular in the country.



One can recall that the Accra High Court on December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term initially handed to her on April 16 2021.

Poloo will be serving a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



This comes after the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.



“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.



But reacting to the sad development on social media, some Nigerians have described as harsh the court’s decision.



To them, the court could have been more lenient with the actress because more hardened criminals are still walking freely.



