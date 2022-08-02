How Reggie Rockstone earned the 'Hiplife Grandpapa' tag

Hiplife legend, Reginald Yaw Asante Osei better known in showbiz as Reggie Rockstone has disclosed that he had no hand in coining the 'Hiplife Grandpapa' tag, instead, an old friend of his gave him that name.

Reggie in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Ismail Akwei explained that an old friend, Mr Bossman, was the first person to name him 'Hiplife Grandpapa' after he was nicknamed 'Grandpa' by a family friend who always found him sitting in an old rocking chair.



"Grandpapa is actually an accolade now. When they started calling me Grandpapa, my child hadn't given birth to my grandson. It started with an old friend of mine by the name Pauline... I used to have this old rocking chair that I sat on to write my lyrics. So one day, she and my sisters walked into the house and she saw me sitting on the chair. She shouted 'eiii grandpaa' and that stuck.



"Mr Bossman was the one that started using it as the Grandpapa of Hiplife. So both names have nothing to do with me," he told the host of 'The Lowdown', Ismail Akwei.



The 58-year-old singer who has paid his dues in the local music industry is credited as the originator of the Hiplife genre in Ghana and commands so much respect in the industry.



Speaking on whether age matters to him he had this to say: "Obviously not. One of my slogans is 'refuse to grow', Mr R2G... I am very young at heart. I carry myself and am relatively healthy...music will keep you young."

Reggie Rockstone in an interview last month mentioned that his greatest desire is to tell the Ghanaian story and his country's contribution to the promotion of African music.



Watch the interview below:











PDO/BB