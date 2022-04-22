How Rihanna reacted to her 'Baby Daddy's arrest

Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with Asap Rocky

Reports emerging have established the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest at Los Angeles Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it.



Earlier it was reported that the Popular American rapper who doubles as Rihanna's 'Babby Daddy' was arrested following investigations into a shooting that occurred in November 2021.



According to an earlier police report, the star was taken into custody at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, whiles returning from a holiday with his girlfriend, Rihanna.



But a close source has disclosed that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing.

"They blindsided him because they wanted to see if they could find the gun used in the shooting at his home. They coordinated the arrest and the search of his home so both went down at the same time. Rihanna had wanted to go by his place Wednesday morning and pick up some of her stuff but cops wouldn’t let her in.”



“This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby—not stressing out! Rihanna made a point to navigate the public side of her pregnancy on her own terms and now suddenly things seem out of her control.” The source detailed to Entertainment Tonight.



The source added that Rocky wasn’t expecting the arrest either, and multiple law enforcement sources reportedly stated that cops chose not to give him or his team a heads up as the arrest was more than a week in the making.



