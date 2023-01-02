How Sarkodie quickly grabbed his wife during a photo session with Michael Blackson and fiancée

A video where Sarkodie made an interesting move during a picture session with his wife Tracey, Michael Blackson, and his fiancée, has gone viral.

Both couples were spotted at the backstage of an event where they posed for some group pictures.



Initially, while striking a pose for the cameras, Micheal Blackson was swamped with both women, leaving a ‘lonely’ Sarkodie to stand all by himself.



Michael Blackson had his fiancée Rada Darling on the right and Sarkodie’s wife on his left.



Upon realizing that Tracey was in the company of Blackson and his fiancée while he stood all alone, Sarkodie quickly pulled his wife to his side.



This has since stirred massive reactions from netizens as they have passed interesting comments on social media.



While some believe Sarkodie is simply protecting his property, others think the ‘Sarkcess Music’ boss overreacted.

Some netizens also believe that the rapper is just ensuring the right arrangement for the picture.



Watch the video below:









There’s nothing bad in protecting your investment abeg nothing disrespectful here ???????? — Mazi (@obinna_ozo) January 2, 2023

Hw3 you don’t know that Blackson guy that’s why you think Sark over reacted

You won’t even leave your grandma alone in a room with that guy after seeing some of his interviews ???????????? — TheBigger???? (@KwasiByt) January 2, 2023

Do you know Micheal Blankson very well, very ruthless comedian. Sark knows his moves and don't want any issue biaaaa.

Just see the smile on Blankson's face???? — Dan Yebz (@DanYebz) January 2, 2023

U can give ur wife out for a hot threesome or even a gangbang no one cares but if u are a man with morals no other man is supposed to go past handshake with your wife...he's a man of morals from a well raised African home...stay woke my brother..this Western life is not us — bra_joeyb (@Bra_Joe_Beezy) January 2, 2023

This is not been overprotective.. some pictures just ought to be in an orderly manner that’s all .. — George Galazy (@GeorgeGalazy) January 2, 2023

How can you be holding someone’s wife like that ???? — NC???? (@NanaCophi3) January 2, 2023

