How Sarkodie’s controversial tweet has divided opinions

A tweet from Sarkodie that highlighted how the Ghanaian people are engulfed in an economic quagmire under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has engendered controversy on social media as varied views have been shared in a bid to either chastise or shield the musician.
The country on Monday, December 6, 2021, witnessed a strike action by private commercial drivers. The drivers were protesting the high cost of fuel after their incessant calls on the government for a reduction yielded no results. Their sit-down strike left many commuters who patronise public transport stranded.
Those who could not afford the services of ride-hailing apps due to price hikes were left with no other alternative than to walk or return home. The frustrations were glaring and various social media platforms as usual were inundated with comments.
Sharing his view on the subject, Sarkodie in a tweet said: “The people are going through it!!! We always do!!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive.”
The people are going through it !!! We always do !!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive …— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 6, 2021
Sarkodie's tweet first elicited a reaction from musician, satirist and political activist Kwame A Plus who detected insincerity in the rapper's post.
“The hypocrisy..... During John Mahama time as president the hardship was caused by his incompetence abi? Now there is serious hardship under Akufo Addo, instead of telling him the truth you added "we always do" to make you look good before them. When you spoke about hardship under John Mahama didn't "we always do?" Or we were living in San Diego before he became president?” A Plus remarked.
On the back of this, some tweeps have defended Sarkodie while others have rebuked the rapper. Some cannot fathom why he recorded several songs including 'The Masses', 'Inflation' 'Dumsor' to castigate John Mahama’s government but has refused to do the same under Akufo-Addo’s government when Ghanaians are still bedeviled by hardship despite the juicy promises of Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.
One other issue that appears to have stoked the fury is Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ song released a few days before the elections. Critics of Sarkodie have said the rapper contributed to the victory of Nana Akufo-Addo with his subtle endorsement on that song.
Sarkodie should take the same he take drop “inflation” give Mahama do same give Addo Showboy if he’s not a coward and a hypocrite.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) December 6, 2021
Sarkodie the energy u hard to speak about the hardship under John Mahama ‘s time, get that same energy to speak about it under Nana Addo, else we will officially admit you’re a Coward, a hypocrite and you talk by heart or anyhow & u don’t deserve to be taken seriously pic.twitter.com/r5YhVCxW4f— Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) December 6, 2021
For those who have mounted a spirited defence for Sarkodie, the rapper cannot be forced to release songs to scold the government. They have since been sharing a video clip of the rapper’s interview in August this year where he commented that he is not under pressure to compose songs to criticize the government.
In that Luv FM interview, Sarkodie argued that “Conversations around Ghana always end up being political and that makes you don’t even want to speak about stuff. But, I think if I’m moved, I’ll want to speak about it.
“The songs I did was not for NDC, it was for governance, and so it happens to be that you are the one in power, so then…but then I know political ears hear things differently, they will always to twist it around.”
He added, “I know those tricks, and I’m not going to fall for it. You are not going to push me to do it because you want me to do it. All the songs I did are still relevant now, so if you want me to do any song, play ‘The Masses’.
“I didn’t do the song for clout; I don’t record those songs because I want to trend. It’s a serious issue. If I have to speak about something, I will attack it may be different. Imagine me going to talk about what I said on The Masses; it’s the same thing.
“I said almost everything that everyone is speaking about now so radio stations can still play that song. So, if I say ‘oman panyin’, you can’t say it’s (Mahama) exactly. I find it interesting why people can’t go back and listen to the music and see if I was saying Mahama or NDC fo); I never said that. I said to governance, and it’s still the same.”
Last year by now na adey jam plus Sarkodie "Happy Day" for NPP campaign under, energy successfully wasted????????????— BURNERX???? (@QuasiBurnerxx) December 7, 2021
My Twitter was messing up, I'm now back!.... U say Sarkodie do what?— Point Of Correction VIP ???? (@SIRRock11) December 6, 2021
If u think Sarkodie has huge influence to do a song or say something to cause the cedis from depreciating, roads to be constructed, E-levy to be stopped then humbly vote for him in the next election.
Think!
No be u talk us say Nana Addo Toaso huh? Npp supporter dey hide under dey come tweet wey condemnation no dey inside. Make u condemn and stop dey hide dey right things wey no get sense inside— Friendly Match (@DonYussif) December 6, 2021
Sarkodie is needed here once again. He would make his beard like odwan to talk under John Mahama pic.twitter.com/koH6uv9PcJ— ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) December 6, 2021
Cut Sarkodie some slack - DKB
In the midst of the brouhaha, comedian DKB has argued that Sarkodie did not err to warrant the backlash. He posited in a tweet that the rapper, unlike some other celebrities, has not identified with any political party although his 'Happy Day' song may have projected then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo over John Dramani Mahama.
Guys abeg Sarkodie didn't show party colors for NPP, as far as last political season is concerned. He may have made suggestive comments.— DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) December 6, 2021
Please cut him some slack and spread the vawulence on the celebrities who were in party t-shirts etc, they are the real color showers ???? ????
