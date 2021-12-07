How Sarkodie’s controversial tweet has divided opinions

Sarkodie

A tweet from Sarkodie that highlighted how the Ghanaian people are engulfed in an economic quagmire under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has engendered controversy on social media as varied views have been shared in a bid to either chastise or shield the musician.



The country on Monday, December 6, 2021, witnessed a strike action by private commercial drivers. The drivers were protesting the high cost of fuel after their incessant calls on the government for a reduction yielded no results. Their sit-down strike left many commuters who patronise public transport stranded.



Those who could not afford the services of ride-hailing apps due to price hikes were left with no other alternative than to walk or return home. The frustrations were glaring and various social media platforms as usual were inundated with comments.



Sharing his view on the subject, Sarkodie in a tweet said: “The people are going through it!!! We always do!!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive.”





Sarkodie's tweet first elicited a reaction from musician, satirist and political activist Kwame A Plus who detected insincerity in the rapper's post.



“The hypocrisy..... During John Mahama time as president the hardship was caused by his incompetence abi? Now there is serious hardship under Akufo Addo, instead of telling him the truth you added "we always do" to make you look good before them. When you spoke about hardship under John Mahama didn't "we always do?" Or we were living in San Diego before he became president?” A Plus remarked.







On the back of this, some tweeps have defended Sarkodie while others have rebuked the rapper. Some cannot fathom why he recorded several songs including 'The Masses', 'Inflation' 'Dumsor' to castigate John Mahama’s government but has refused to do the same under Akufo-Addo’s government when Ghanaians are still bedeviled by hardship despite the juicy promises of Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.







One other issue that appears to have stoked the fury is Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ song released a few days before the elections. Critics of Sarkodie have said the rapper contributed to the victory of Nana Akufo-Addo with his subtle endorsement on that song.





For those who have mounted a spirited defence for Sarkodie , the rapper cannot be forced to release songs to scold the government. They have since been sharing a video clip of the rapper’s interview in August this year where he commented that he is not under pressure to compose songs to criticize the government.In that Luv FM interview, Sarkodie argued that “Conversations around Ghana always end up being political and that makes you don’t even want to speak about stuff. But, I think if I’m moved, I’ll want to speak about it.“The songs I did was not for NDC, it was for governance, and so it happens to be that you are the one in power, so then…but then I know political ears hear things differently, they will always to twist it around.”He added, “I know those tricks, and I’m not going to fall for it. You are not going to push me to do it because you want me to do it. All the songs I did are still relevant now, so if you want me to do any song, play ‘The Masses’.“I didn’t do the song for clout; I don’t record those songs because I want to trend. It’s a serious issue. If I have to speak about something, I will attack it may be different. Imagine me going to talk about what I said on The Masses; it’s the same thing.

“I said almost everything that everyone is speaking about now so radio stations can still play that song. So, if I say ‘oman panyin’, you can’t say it’s (Mahama) exactly. I find it interesting why people can’t go back and listen to the music and see if I was saying Mahama or NDC fo); I never said that. I said to governance, and it’s still the same.”





No be u talk us say Nana Addo Toaso huh? Npp supporter dey hide under dey come tweet wey condemnation no dey inside. Make u condemn and stop dey hide dey right things wey no get sense inside — Friendly Match (@DonYussif) December 6, 2021

Cut Sarkodie some slack - DKB



In the midst of the brouhaha, comedian DKB has argued that Sarkodie did not err to warrant the backlash. He posited in a tweet that the rapper, unlike some other celebrities, has not identified with any political party although his 'Happy Day' song may have projected then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo over John Dramani Mahama.



