How Sarkodie surprised a Trotro driver in Kumasi after seeing his sticker

Ghanaian celebrated rapper, Sarkodie stunned a commercial Trotro driver in Kumasi when he spotted his sticker pasted behind the Trotro vehicle.

The musician, who is in the Ashanti Region, for a media tour ahead of his No Pressure Album release was on the streets of Kumasi with his crew which included bloggers when he spotted the vehicle.



King Sark, as known affectionately, was overwhelmed upon seeing his picture behind the vehicle.



The rapper, who could not hide his excitement, took the opportunity to surprise the driver by revealing his real self to the driver who happens to be a staunch fan.



The B.E.T award winner was seating in the front seat of a Land Cruiser; he lowered his tinted glass when his car drove past the Trotro to video the spontaneous moment and gave the driver a fist punch.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the driver who was only going about his normal business routine could not believe what he was seeing and was only heard shouting in amazement.







Watch video below



