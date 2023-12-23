How Selina Boateng’s mother found a 'rich and Godfearing' husband for her

Ghanaian gospel musician, Selina Boateng, shared the interesting story of how she met her husband, Isaac Berchie, shedding light on her mother's role in their union.

The songstress disclosed that her journey to meeting her life partner was orchestrated by her mother, who shared a close bond with her future husband.



During an interview on The Delay Show, she recounted how her husband, a Church of Pentecost elder, had visited her mother, a Deaconess, in her home.



While engaged in discussions about church matters, Selina happened to pay her mother a visit, leading to their formal introduction.



What began as an incidental encounter developed into a courtship that spanned several years before culminating in their marriage.



“I met my husband through my mother. My husband was/is an elder at the Church of Pentecost. My mother was very vigilant so she noticed he was a good man,” she said. “It all started when I met him at my mother’s end.”

According to Selina Boateng, her husband is an exporter by profession.



Selina and Isaac have a child after two miscarriages.



In 2019, the two embarked on their marital journey with hopes of expanding their family. However, their desire for a child faced a challenging setback as two consecutive miscarriages unfolded over the next three years.



“I got pregnant in my first year of marriage but had a miscarriage after two months,” she said. “I got pregnant again in the second year but had a miscarriage after four months. The third was in the third year and by God’s grace, it was successful.”



Asked what could have caused the miscarriages, Selina Boateng said: “The doctor was not specific about what was causing that except that they mentioned stress. I think I was all over the place, traveling and performing so that could be the cause.”

“So, for the third one, they advised me to have enough rest. Though I did not rest the way they wanted, I was able to give birth because they tied my womb.”







