How Shatta Wale's mother organized prayer session to avert Shatta Wale's death prophecy

Shatta Wale and his mother Elsie Evelyn Avemegah

The Mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Mrs. Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, on Saturday 3rd March 2018, decided to go before the Lord in prayer together with a women’s group called “Shatta Mothers” to avert a death prophecy against her son (Shatta Wale)

Prophet E. K. Mensah of Christ Vision Prayer Ministry prophesied that Shatta Wale was going to die before 2018 ended.



The self-acclaimed dancehall king who has been on the neck of religious leaders following the ‘prophetic’ pronouncements on his life threatened to burn down churches if he does not die by the close of 2018. Shatta Wale described the prophecies and prophets as fake, indicating that the spirit that lives," in me is bigger than those in the world".



As a way of averting the prophecy of a mother who really cares for her son, Shatta Mama organized a serious prayer moment.



In a video which was captured by Razzonline.com now RazzNews.com, Shatta Mama together with a women's group called Shatta Mothers who were clad in all-white are seen praying and singing popular gospel songs.



The peak of the prayer session was how Shatta Mama together with the Shatta Mothers danced to the popular gospel song ‘Victory’, sung by Nigerian gospel musician Eben, to signify victory.



Speaking exclusively to RazzNews.Com, Shatta Mama Said: “I refuse that prophecy in Jesus name…that’s why I am praying all over the whole Ghana…I have been to Volta region and have come to Accra praying for my son— and I am trusting God that my son will never die…I want my son to be 102 [years]”.

The intercessory program was held at the family house of the dancehall king at Dansoman(Banana inn) in Accra.



Well, after doing everything humanly possible to avert the prophecy, Shatta Mama has so far been abandoned by Shatta Wale.



In an interview on Hot 93.9FM, a teary Shatta Mama indicated that she has been rendered homeless after being evicted from the house Shatta Claimed to have bought for her six years ago.



According to her, all attempts to reach the 'My Level' hitmaker to get her a new apartment have failed to materialize. She affirmed sorrowfully," My son hires a private jet whilst I am not only rendered homeless and hungry".



Watch how Shatta Mama organized the prayer session in the video below.