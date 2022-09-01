How Sista Afia reacted to claims that she has enhanced her body

Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, has been rumoured to have enhanced her body by going under the knife to obtain her current snatched body.

The singer, in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, noted that there is nothing wrong with women undergoing surgeries to transfer fat to other parts of their bodies.



Sister Afia, however, failed to confirm or deny body enhancement rumours levelled against her.



"I feel like it is too early for me to comment about that. I have my own biography coming out, and I want people to go check it out. All the answers that people really want are actually going to be in there," she disclosed on GhanaWeb TV's show, Talketainment.



According to her, it will take time for Ghanaians to finally accept that body enhancement surgeries like liposuction, breast and butt enlargement are just normal.



"It takes time for Ghanaians to accept anything actually, when we talk about this body change (enhancement). I used to work at the hospital, you can go and take fibroids out so why can't you go and take fat out?



"It is the same thing. I feel like there is nothing wrong with whatever anybody wants to do with their body. If you want to go under the knife, it is nothing...I am not against anything, listen, it's your life," the 'Makwe' singer added.

