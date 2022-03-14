How Tornado cautioned Ghanaians ahead of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s funeral

Tornado raises claims about Afia Schwarzenegger’s funeral

Afia Schwarzenegger buries father



Celebrities commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger



Before the most talked-about funeral of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father, Ghanaian socialite, Emil Wood, popularly known as Nana Tornado, pleaded with Ghanaians not to be carried away by its hype.



Tornado whiles hinting at how Afia and her ‘Mafia gang’ have orchestrated an agenda to flood social media timelines with videos from what he described as the ‘fake boujee funeral’, also cautioned Ghanaians to remain steadfast.



In a video that earlier made rounds on the internet, Tornado also disclosed the plot to mention fake figures as funeral donations on social media.

“I have seen that a lot of Ghanaians are moved by pressure. A whole lot of Ghanaians. But I’m asking you not to be moved by what you see at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s funeral. Everything is fake. When you see videos from Afia Schwarzenegger's fiesta she is about to organize in the name of a funeral is fake. She has planned with her gang to mention fake figures as a contribution at the funeral. So if you’re home and you hear amounts such as 1billion, 2billion, 3billion and so on being mentioned as donations, don’t be moved,” Tornado stated in an earlier video making rounds on social media.



“She already got what she’s supposed to get at her father’s one-week ceremony held in Achimota. She had all the donations in Accra before the funeral,” he stated.



However, it was mentioned at the funeral grounds of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father that the likes of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donated GH₵5,000, GH₵4,000 and GH₵10,000 respectively.



The controversial comedienne also claimed that the entire cost of her funeral amounts to a whopping GH₵200,000 of which Fadda Dickson played a major role in realizing such an amount.



She also claimed that the Chief of Staff donated an amount of GH₵50,000 and helped in flying her late father’s coffin to Ghana.

Afia’s late father’s funeral which was held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi on March 12, 2022, witnessed a host of high-profile dignitaries including politicians and showbiz celebrities.



Watch the video below



