How Tracey Boakye's husband gained over 22,000 Instagram followers overnight

Frank Badu and wife, Tracey Boakye

Just 24 hours after actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye unveiled her husband-to-be, Frank Badu Ntiamoah in an Instagram post, he has become a popular figure with mind-blowing followers on Instagram.

Tracey has kept her love life, including the father of her two children private until Wednesday, July 27, 2022, when she finally tagged the love of her life, Frank, in their pre-wedding photos shared to her 2.5 million Instagram followers.



GhanaWeb on the morning of the public announcement recorded that Frank, a Ghanaian actor based in Germany had just 6,274 followers but as of Thursday noon, an additional 16,626 individuals had mysteriously added him to the photo and video sharing social networking service.



It is quite obvious that the public wants more information about the husband of one of the country's most talked-about celebrities who is known for displaying her wealth online.



Frank had also kept his relationship away from the public eye until his woman acknowledged him in her viral post that read: "Kwaku, @badufrank thanks for everything. #francey22."



Tracey nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady' on July 28, 2022, tied the knot in a colourful customary ceremony in Kumasi in the presence of family and friends.



Check out the posts below:











PDO/DA