How Yaw Tog redeemed himself from spiritual attacks

Rapper, Yaw Tog

Young award-winning rapper, Yaw Tog has said that people will hate you for no reason when you are a resourceful or an accomplished man or woman.

The Ghanaian musician who has opened up about the spiritual attacks he faced due to his sudden rise to fame in the industry has revealed that he battled all his adversaries with prayers and support from family and his team who were with him through the dark days.



"I will say that right now, I am good. I am good. A whole lot happened, it (attack) just came. A lot happened, the reason why I wasn't releasing songs.



"When unfortunate things happen in your life, you will know what is behind it. It was a whole lot...it was like how I wanted things to fall in place wasn't going as planned. I was retrogressing in all I did. So I had to sit down and do whatever it takes and come back again.



"As young as I was, things were happening fast for me...I redeemed myself through prayers. I go to church but not always. It was me and my mum, my pastor, and my team. I was taking my prayers seriously but as you know, people will hate you for no reason when you are a resourceful or an accomplished person," Yaw Tog mentioned in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix.

The younger rapper in August released a single titled 'Sophia' to announce his comeback.







OPD/BB