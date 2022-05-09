How a female fan grabbed KiDi's manhood in public

Singer KiDi. Photo Credit: Baby Shot It

KiDi shares craziest moment with a female fan

Singer sends warning to fans



KiDi says his songs don't warrant sexual abuse from fans



Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has revealed that he was recently abused by a female fan who touched his manhood at his friend's birthday party.



Sharing his craziest moment with a fan, he recalled how a lady who wasn't Ghanaian "grabbed" his penis after requesting to take a photo with the 'Girl Dem Sugar'.



He could only walk away after the inappropriate touch which he claimed could have been a big deal if it was the other way round.



The Lynx Entertainment signee cautioned ladies against such acts adding that what he portrays in his music doesn't warrant any lady to touch his manhood without his consent.

He charged fans to respect artistes no matter the crazy crush they have on them.



"I went to a birthday party (TwinsDntBeg), I wasn't planning to perform but there are my brothers ao I did a couple of things so when I got down, this girl approached me and said she wanna take a picture with me.



"Obviously she wasn't from here (Ghanaian), I was like cool cause I am a nice guy. When she was crossing to the side she stood in front of me. She was taller than me, I was looking at her and she just grabbed my manhood. After she laughed and said she's heard things about me.



"I just walked away and I didn't say anything. I just left so her friends and certain people that I know came to say that they were so sorry...we don't talk about these things but if it is a guy they claim he likes it. What I portray doesn't give you the chance to...I want people to be respectful. there is nothing wrong with showing love but be respectful. I will never walk to a female artiste that I love and inappropriately touch them," said the disappointed singer in an interview with AJ Akuoko-Sarpong.







