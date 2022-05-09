1
Menu
Entertainment

How a female fan grabbed KiDi's manhood in public

KiDi VGMA 56.png Singer KiDi. Photo Credit: Baby Shot It

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi shares craziest moment with a female fan

Singer sends warning to fans

KiDi says his songs don't warrant sexual abuse from fans

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has revealed that he was recently abused by a female fan who touched his manhood at his friend's birthday party.

Sharing his craziest moment with a fan, he recalled how a lady who wasn't Ghanaian "grabbed" his penis after requesting to take a photo with the 'Girl Dem Sugar'.

He could only walk away after the inappropriate touch which he claimed could have been a big deal if it was the other way round.

The Lynx Entertainment signee cautioned ladies against such acts adding that what he portrays in his music doesn't warrant any lady to touch his manhood without his consent.

He charged fans to respect artistes no matter the crazy crush they have on them.

"I went to a birthday party (TwinsDntBeg), I wasn't planning to perform but there are my brothers ao I did a couple of things so when I got down, this girl approached me and said she wanna take a picture with me.

"Obviously she wasn't from here (Ghanaian), I was like cool cause I am a nice guy. When she was crossing to the side she stood in front of me. She was taller than me, I was looking at her and she just grabbed my manhood. After she laughed and said she's heard things about me.

"I just walked away and I didn't say anything. I just left so her friends and certain people that I know came to say that they were so sorry...we don't talk about these things but if it is a guy they claim he likes it. What I portray doesn't give you the chance to...I want people to be respectful. there is nothing wrong with showing love but be respectful. I will never walk to a female artiste that I love and inappropriately touch them," said the disappointed singer in an interview with AJ Akuoko-Sarpong.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tracey Boakye discloses her relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
Ghana may be attacked by terrorists – Report
I’ll never fault Russia for invading Ukraine - Dr. Antwi-Danso
The only Ghanaian Head of State who stayed in power for less than 1 month
Press Freedom: Why I had to flee Ghana in 2020 – Vim Lady
Nigerian politician behind 1969 resignation of Gen. Ankrah dies
Ailing RPNGC pastor allegedly bars his wife from managing church finances
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down