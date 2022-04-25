How a man’s decision to not pay Akuapem Poloo’s rent forced her to move from Dzorwulu

Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo leaves Dzorwulu apartment

Actress confesses to flaunting a car that wasn't hers



Delay interviews Akuapem Poloo



Actress, Akuapem Poloo has said she no longer resides at Dzorwulu, the capital of the Ayawaso West Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region because her sponsor decided to discontinue paying her rent.



In an interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Rosemond Brown, as the actress is known in real life mentioned that the said sponsor was a white man who resided in America. Although they had not met in person before, the man, according to Akuapem Poloo opted to pay for her rent.



“I’m no more at Dzorwulu,” she responded while responding in the affirmative that her decision to relocate was informed by her inability to pay for the rent.

“Accra is too expensive,” Poloo said.



According to the actress, the self-apartment with two rooms, located at Dzorwulu cost the sponsor a thousand Ghana cedis each month.



“I paid thousand dollars a month for two years. I wasn’t the one paying for the rent. I had a 54-year-old white man who took care of that. I met him on Facebook but we’ve never met in person. He rented the apartment for me. We’re not in talking terms anymore and that’s why he’s not been paying for the rent,” she disclosed.



Akuapem Poloo further disclosed that the brand-new Honda Civic with a customized number plate she flaunted recently is not hers.



“I was pressured by social media to flaunt a car that wasn’t mine. It’s the Honda Civic with the customized number plate you’re referring to. It’s not mine. It has Poloo 1 as its number plate. It was all for fame, it was someone’s car and I placed a customized number plate on it just to flaunt on social media.”

