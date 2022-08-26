2
How a pastor absconded without paying Piesie Esther after performing in his church

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Piesie Esther, a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, has narrated how a pastor absconded without paying her after performing at a church program with her band.

Talking to Amansan Krakye about her past experiences, the ‘Wayε Me Yie’ crooner said that sometimes gospel artistes are only given fruit juice and pastries after performing for a pastor at a church program.

She remarked: “In the past, when we come to perform at a program, then we tell you the pastor that we came with a band so humbly bless us a bit so that we can continue with the work we’re doing.

“But sometimes after the program, you might not even see the pastor who invited you for the program and I remember I had an experience like that some time ago,” Piesie Esther said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

She narrated: “I went to perform at a pastor’s program at Twifo Praso with my band who were up to 10 and after the program, we had no idea where the pastor had gone to so I had to sort all of them out with my own money.

“Even up till now, I have not gotten that money back after the program and this makes us feel worried and sometimes some gospel musicians are given Don Simon and meat pie after performing at a church program,” she ended.

