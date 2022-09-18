How an elderly man displayed rich Kete dance steps at a funeral

A thrilling video of a man displaying an exceptional dance moves at the funeral of one Obaapanin Janet Takyi has receieved huge attention on social media.

The elderly man beleived to be in his forties, with a black cloth wrapped around his waist completely swept his audience off their feet the moment he stepped on the dance floor.



Danicng to the lyrics of the drums, the man, who has been identified as Koo Mensah showed off his kete dance with interesting body gestures.



It is reported he is popularly known in Ash Town, Kurofoforom and its environs for his unique adowa and kete dance moves.



The video which has clocked over 69K views on social media, Facebook, got alot of facebook users to share their admiration for the dancer.

