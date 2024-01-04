How armed robbers ‘attacked’ Afua Asantewaa’s house a day before her sing-a-thon

The Ghanaian seeking to break sing-a-thon record, Afua Asantewaa

The Ghanaian seeking to break the longest singing marathon in the world, Afua Asantewaa, has opened up about the ordeal she went through a day before she began her Guinness World Record challenge.

According to her narration, at midnight before the commencement of her sing-a-thon on Sunday, December 24, 2023, armed robbers broke into her house and attacked them but fortunately, there was no casualty recorded.



She noted that the armed robbers did not take their valuables, like mobile phones and laptops; however, they only took away her husband’s deodorant and spray.



Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa indicated that the incident had a toll on her psychological state, which affected the first day of the sing-a-thon challenge.



“Monday, before the actual sing-a-thon began, we were attacked in the night by robbers (armed men) in our house. We couldn't get in. And then, I think, the Wednesday before, I started on Sunday too when we got home, they had broken into our home. But we don't know how they got in; they just scattered all our stuff.



"They didn't take the money; they didn't take anything. All they took was my husband's deodorant and spray.

There were laptops, there was money, and they didn't take anything. They just came to mess the place up. That was the Wednesday before I started. So we had to leave home and then go lodge in a hotel and all that. So after the sing-a-thon, we couldn't have gone back home.



We had to lodge in a hotel."



When asked how it affected her psychologically, she retorted, “Thursday was terrible. Anybody who saw me on Thursday would have said somewhere that I'm stressed already. But they didn't know what was happening to me. Because it was Wednesday night, we couldn't sleep in our bedroom. We slept in the living room."



Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record ‘singathon’ journey ended today, Friday, December 29, 2023, after he was able to achieve 126 hours, which surpasses the 105-hour record.



It remains to be seen whether she will be adjudged as being able to break the record upon review by the Guinness World Record team

