How can I be gay? I like breasts – Osebo the Zaraman

• Osebo shoots down gay assertions

• Osebo was criticized for wearing female outfits on social media



• I’m into women, Osebo asserts



Popular fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman, has discarded rumours that he is a member of the LGBTQ community.



There have been widespread rumours that the Zara boutique owner is gay due to his constant wearing of skirts and ladies blouses.



Osebo has been spotted several times on social media adorned in all kinds of weird outfits and this personality seems to be giving way to harsh criticisms as well as a homosexual tag.



But reacting to such claims, the Zaraman in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb said;

“How can I be gay? I like breasts. Soft feeble breasts are something every man cherishes so what will I be doing with a flat man’s body? A man’s hard body.”



Asked whether he had any intentions to marry, Osebo who is currently a divorcee said;



“I have five kids with three different women. One gave birth to a single child. The two women gave birth to two each. For now, I’m not ready to settle down. Maybe if I seek the face of God, if I call on him to help select a woman for me, I will get married. If ever I will marry again, I’ll seek the face of God.”



Watch the video below:







