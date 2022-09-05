How can Stonebwoy be a special guest? - Shatta Wale reacts to Afro Nation's lineup

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

In December 2019, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, together with some Ghanaian, Nigerian, and Jamaican heavyweight musicians headlined Afro Nation, a popular music festival in Accra Ghana.

The show was massively attended by music lovers from across the continent.



Three years down the lane, Shatta has expressed his worry over the decision by organizers to tag Stonebwoy as a "very special guest" in his own motherland in the 2022 edition of the festival, while the big spot as a headliner has been handed over to 'foreigners', Davido and P-Square from Nigeria.



Following the announcement of the Afro Nation's phase one artiste list, the outspoken dancehall musician, Shatta, who has for years been fighting for the promotion of Ghanaian music and its artiste took to his officail Snapchat account to vent his frustrations.



"How can you be a special guest in your own country and they are happy about it," read the post, which was in connection to the music festival.



According to him, it was funny for organizers to overlook Stonebwoy, one of Ghana's biggest musicians, and wondered why the artiste gave consent to the line up.

