How celebrities are reacting to Cecilia Dapaah’s missing US$1m, €300k, and other properties

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah

Shock and confusion are the two words that best describe the reactions of netizens, following a theft case recorded at the residence of Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

According to a report by ‘The Chronicle’, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, US$1 million and €300,000 cash, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



Personal effects from Madam Cecilia Dapaah, including clothes valued at GH¢95,000 as well as handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000 were also stolen.



That’s not all, her husband’s suits valued at US$3,000, were also not spared.



However, this has triggered massive reactions from netizens who have either wondered why they will keep such a huge amount of money in her residence.

Some celebrities including Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and others also added their two cents.



The development has also triggered the discussion of politicians living lavish at the expense of netizens.



Cecilia Dapaah’s house helps, others standing trial over theft



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, was also accused of dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a 65-year-old trader, faces charges for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000. Additionally, Malik Dauda, a 23-year-old unemployed individual, is alleged to have dishonestly received GH¢1 million.

All five accused individuals appeared before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Susana Ekuful on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not yet been taken.





2 house helps did what???



A big eiiiii to the money ???? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 21, 2023

She had all of this money sitting in her bedroom? pic.twitter.com/rtznoNYG4o — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 21, 2023

Y3 te sika so…. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 21, 2023

"We took a loan from IMF"

"They introduced the E levy "

"They collapsed tollbooth"

"They told us there are no jobs"



Meanwhile, Cecilia Dapaah alone had $1M in her room, not her international and local banks. Investigate her ASAP! pic.twitter.com/2jQxJCQ4C3 — STIGA JNR???????????????? (@Kwaw_stiga) July 21, 2023

That’s not the fascinating part, she didn’t even realize it was missing.

It was the husband who walked in on the househelp, during one of their “operations”

Meaning they had more… https://t.co/SgStOIstEF — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) July 21, 2023

That means she has more than that at home ???? https://t.co/SrKavcZZxs — Erskine Whyte (@RevErskineGH) July 21, 2023

