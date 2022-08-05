4
How celebrities are reacting to news of the demise of Bernard Avle’s wife

Bernard Avle And Wife, Justine Avle Bernard Koku Avle with Justine Avle

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Various social media platforms have been inundated with messages of condolences to Bernard Koku Avle following the demise of his wife, Justine Avle.

Many are shocked, devastated and lost for words, to say the least, but are hopeful the Citi FM morning show host would be consoled.

Justine Avle was married to Bernard Avle for 11 years. She reportedly died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after a short illness.

Joining the chorus of commiserations, Cookie Tee of Media General said: “Oh Aloski, I’m so sorry about your wife. This loss hits different Charle. I don’t even know what to say to you now Bernard Avle but God please hold this man for all of us in this difficult time.”

On her part, Berla Mundi said: “Oh no!!! Bernard Avle. I’m so sorry for your loss. This must be the hardest thing to deal with… May God be with your family.”

Below are more of the tweets.











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
