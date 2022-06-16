How celebrities have defended Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing trends on social media again

Agradaa publicly humiliates Joyce Blessing



Joyce Blessing issues press statement to clarify drunk viral video



Several Ghanaians including celebrities have waded into the ongoing discussion surrounding a viral video where Joyce Blessing was spotted in a seemingly intoxicated state while professing her love to an unknown man.



Nana Agradaa in a bid to humiliate her nemesis, Joyce Blessing, shared the said video which captured the singer gulping down wine directly from a bottle.



In a separate video, Joyce Blessing was spotted lying on a bed whiles professing her love for a certain man with her breast almost exposed.

“I f*cken love you. Forgive me. I’ve never been like this in my life,” Joyce Blessing uttered these words in the said video.



The 10-minutes-long visual has garnered several reactions from individuals on social media including some celebrities who have totally condemned the act.



Some members of the gospel music fraternity including the likes of Celestine Donkor’s husband, Kofi Donkor, Cwesi Oteng, Obaapa Christy and others have reacted to the post.



They have strongly condemned the act while calling on the gospel singer to deal with Nana Agradaa according to the full rigors of the law.



“Joyce Blessing! The woman in the video is clearly defaming you. Get a laywer and Sue. The laws in Ghana works.” Cwesi Oteng wrote.

Secular Ghanaian musician, Praye Tiatia also wrote; “Who never f*ck up hands in the air”.



Meanwhile, the ‘Unbreakable’ crooner has issued a press statement to clarify issues surrounding the leaked video.



She also established that the police have currently launched an investigation into the case.



Read the posts below:



























Below is a statement from the singer's management:



