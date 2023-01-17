How celebrities reacted to the ‘burnt police officer, wife and baby’ incident

Celebrities who have reacted to the death of the police officer and his family

The sad news of an anti-robbery unit officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, and his family who were burnt beyond recognition due to a fire outbreak in their apartment has swept through social media.

Per reports, the fire travelled through the top floor of one of the buildings serving as barracks, killing the police officer together with his wife and four-month-old daughter in the process.



Investigations revealed that the fire which started in the hall of the deceased’s family gutted the top floor of one of three-storey buildings housing about 45 police officers.



The news which went viral on Monday, January 16, 2023, has since sparked several reactions from the public including celebrities who have expressed their sympathies and extended their condolences.



The likes of Dentaa, Ohemaa Woyeje, Comedian Hogan, and others have sadly reacted to the incident on social media.



Describing it as heartbreaking, they have extended their prayers and warm wishes to the families of the deceased.

Check out the reactions below:























EB/BB