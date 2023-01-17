1
Menu
Entertainment

How celebrities reacted to the ‘burnt police officer, wife and baby’ incident

Celeb Reaction.png Celebrities who have reacted to the death of the police officer and his family

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sad news of an anti-robbery unit officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, and his family who were burnt beyond recognition due to a fire outbreak in their apartment has swept through social media.

Per reports, the fire travelled through the top floor of one of the buildings serving as barracks, killing the police officer together with his wife and four-month-old daughter in the process.

Investigations revealed that the fire which started in the hall of the deceased’s family gutted the top floor of one of three-storey buildings housing about 45 police officers.

The news which went viral on Monday, January 16, 2023, has since sparked several reactions from the public including celebrities who have expressed their sympathies and extended their condolences.

The likes of Dentaa, Ohemaa Woyeje, Comedian Hogan, and others have sadly reacted to the incident on social media.

Describing it as heartbreaking, they have extended their prayers and warm wishes to the families of the deceased.

Check out the reactions below:









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: