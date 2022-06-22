How dare you call a fellow woman a prostitute – Don Little questions Agradaa

Joyce Blessings video goes viral

Actor, Don Little, has questioned Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranting formerly known as Nana Agradaa for using derogatory words on gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing.



Agradaa in a recent attack on Joyce Blessing labelled the gospel artiste a prostitute after a video of her seemingly drunk and begging a certain Kwame not to end their relationship went viral on social media.



According to Agradaa, the disclaimer by Joyce Blessing’s husband that he was not the said Kwame his wife was referring to gives the gospel artiste off as a promiscuous person.



But according to Don Little, it does not auger well for a woman to label her fellow as a prostitute.

“You claim to have repented and now refer to yourself as an evangelist, how then do you call a fellow woman 'ashawo'? It is rather unfortunate that the laws in Ghana seem weak. She would’ve been sued for defamation,” Don Little said on his Judgement Day programme on Oman Channel.



“Agradaa misspoke, she [Joyce Blessing] is a woman just like you. You will not be happy if the same is said of you,” he added.



The actor added that Agradaa’s claim of being an evangelist remains questionable considering several factors.



“The pastor who ordained her as an evangelist must have been bribed. He baptized her in a swimming pool but all my life I have never seen someone being baptized in a pool,” he stated.







