How do you expect me to play a show in America for less than $5,000? - Camidoh

Ghanaian Afropop musician, Camidoh, who is managed by George Britton, has given reasons for turning down 20,000 cedis from an American promoter who wanted to put him on a show abroad.



According to the singer, who many have described as one of Ghana's underrated artistes, despite his unique voice and talent, he wasn't willing to accept chicken change all in the name of getting an opportunity to perform outside Ghana.



His comment was in response to Kwaku Okyere Darko who in a Facebook post detailed how an American promoter expressed disappointment in Camidoh's manager for focusing on money instead of building his brand as an artiste.

"Had a short conversation on Clubhouse yesterday with an event Organizer in the US... he stated that George M. Britton isn't helping Camidoh anyways. According to him, he wanted to put Camidoh on a Show and the price tag his manager placed on him couldn't make way for @Camidoh. So, to him, he thinks George should consider certain things and just allow Camidoh grab such opportunities to build himself, get connected and shouldn't focus much on the money involved cos he has a great future... the money involved was 20,000 Cedis," read Kwaku Okyere's post.



But reacting to this, Camidoh who seems displeased wrote that some promoters think they do artsites "a favour" when they bill them for shows.



The 'Maria' crooner defending his managers' actions added that the money he rejected could not have even covered any of his music videos and the investment that has gone into his music.



"Smh, so still at this stage, my manager should allow me fly across the Atlantic Ocean to do ur shows for less than $5k in the name of opportunities.. where is the value??? Check my music videos. Or shall we break down how much we spend each day in building what you are out there literally wanting for free?? Most of you guys are the reason some Ghanaian artistes struggle so much in real life. Getting a visa comes with the job and not an opportunity with regards to the business. George is indeed one of the top artiste managers i have met in my life...This business isn’t all about hit songs or controversies.. I wouldn’t want to say much but both of you need to take a second look at this thought," parts of his statement read.



Camidoh furthered: "Mr Kwaku Okyere Darko with all due respect, I’m sure u know George personally but u chose to come write up this on social media for people who don’t know much about the business to simply think George is incapable and a setback to Camidoh’s Career, whereas you decided to take out the name of your American promoter. I believe that, for our industry to grow, every individual within the value chain must learn to consider the professionalism that comes with it. I wish you and your promoter friend a Happy new year."

