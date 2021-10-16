How do you manage GH¢559 allowance? – Serwaa Amihere quizzes National Service personnel

Serwaa Amihere appears worried about how the National Service personnel in the country could survive on a meagre monthly allowance of GH¢599.
The GHOne broadcaster who often laments the growing rate of hardship and the high cost of living in the country took to social media to express worry over the little amount of money paid to these individuals.
She wondered how fresh graduates could afford accommodation, bills, transportation, and food with such an amount.
She took to Twitter and wrote: 'National service personnel, how do you manage the GH¢559 allowance?'
Following her question, scores of National Service personnel trooped under her post to lament their poor living conditions
National service personnel, how do you manage the GHC 559 allowance?— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) October 13, 2021
Hmmmm Nyame nkoaa na 3nim????♂️????♂️Up to now I still owe A friend because of transportation food ???? and accommodations 559ghc couldn’t do the magic and still unemployed since 2019— Albavarian18 (@dwumfour18) October 13, 2021
not easy oo— Teacher Quophy (@QuophyYoungrich) October 13, 2021
some of us even the lorry fare at the end of the month is even 300gh and u have to eat well so that u can teach well and other things
How I did mine
Lorry fare-300
Tithe-56
Save-100— Mr T.I ???????? (@izake_tetteh) October 13, 2021
The rest for food, I usually take my own food from home, I cook myself.
No rent cos I live with my parent.
But the advantage was were I did my service, got a lot of tips that sometimes I don't touch the allowance the whole month
Ibi God then lift p3!— NY (@Nany__NY) October 13, 2021
@Serwaa_Amihere see mine was
100 - for mummy
100- for transport
50.- for daddy
200- for food
130-- for girl friend
19- for soccabet.
Errrr the hustle be ugly ooo— Civic (@walkerlongsnic) October 13, 2021
We spend everything after a week of getting paid and leave the rest to God— Don Sarkcess VIP ???? (@Kwesi_Picasso) October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021
Trashiest allowance ever in the world. How do I earn 559 board car to work in n out 40ghc food almost 30ghc or more for how long can keep with work. Due to this I stopped after submitting my form for the certificate— Pretty hail (@Prettyhail2) October 14, 2021
I'm about to start my National Service and accommodation issues are becoming a problem because the cost of rent is very high. When you deduct all your expenses from what NSS pays, you will be left with nothing— Celine (@Celine33454544) October 13, 2021
