How do you manage GH¢559 allowance? – Serwaa Amihere quizzes National Service personnel

SerwaaAmihere New Serwaa Amihere is a GHOne journalist

Sat, 16 Oct 2021 Source: ghbase.com

Serwaa Amihere appears worried about how the National Service personnel in the country could survive on a meagre monthly allowance of GH¢599.

The GHOne broadcaster who often laments the growing rate of hardship and the high cost of living in the country took to social media to express worry over the little amount of money paid to these individuals.

She wondered how fresh graduates could afford accommodation, bills, transportation, and food with such an amount.

She took to Twitter and wrote: 'National service personnel, how do you manage the GH¢559 allowance?'

Following her question, scores of National Service personnel trooped under her post to lament their poor living conditions

Read the tweets below.

















