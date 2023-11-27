How does Hilda Baci’s comment affect your jollof? - Arnold slams critics

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has jumped to the defence of Nigerian celebrity, Hilda Baci, who has faced vehement criticisms for saying ‘Ghana jollof lacks flavour’

He slammed persons chiding her for discrediting Ghana jollof on an international platform when she was granting an interview and stressed that there was no way she was going to speak in favour of us since she is a Nigerian.



Arnold stated that Ghanaians should end their attacks on Hilda Baci because her remarks do not affect the richness and flavour of the Ghana jollof in any way hence, the criticism is needless.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired by UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo bemoaned why Ghanaians would spend time to spite Hilda Baci over her comments about Ghana jollof.



“It's surprising that people have spent time talking about this jollof thing, let’s get serious. The jollof conversation didn't start today, especially between Ghana and Nigeria. Almost everybody is doing a video and making posts to counter her all because of jollof.



"At the end of the day, Ghanaians enjoy theirs. How does her comment affect your ability to cook and eat jollof? We also discredit their jollof so it does not affect us in any way. So we should not blame her for saying she does not like our jollof because she would definitely choose hers over ours like we also do,” he said.

Arnold added that “it is not Hilda Baci alone who has discredited Ghana jollof let's be fair. The only reason it has become a trending issue is because of the personality involved. It looks like she has become annoying to some people because, during her cooking competition, Ghanaians were supporting her more. Even some Ghanaian men were using her to spite ladies because of her ability to cook for that number of hours.”



His comments after Bilda Baci’s subjected to criticisms for remarking that Ghana jollof lacks flavour and cannot be compared to the Nigerian one.



Ghanaians and Nigerians over the years have been battling for supremacy in terms of who has the best jollof recipe.



The fight over the popular West African rice dish led to several banters on social media and across other media spaces.



Hilda Baci rose to prominence this year, after breaking a Guinness World Record by engaging in a 93 hours 11 minutes cookathon.

Her record has since been broken by Irish Chef Alan Fisher with 119 hours 57 minutes.







SB/OGB



Watch the video below



