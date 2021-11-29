How does Showmax work on your phone?

Watch the best series and movies anywhere using the Showmax app

Watch the best series and movies anywhere using the Showmax app. You can even download shows to watch offline.

Carry the best entertainment in the palm of your hand! With Showmax, you can watch movies, series, documentaries, kids’ shows and more, on your phone, using the Showmax app. All you need is a Showmax subscription and a smartphone. Here’s how it works:



First of all, you’ll need to be a Showmax subscriber to use the app. Go to Showmax.com and sign up with your email address and create a password to get started. If you only intend to watch Showmax on one mobile device, consider signing up for Showmax Mobile (GHC 19.99 p/m) or, if you’re a sports fan, choose Showmax Pro Mobile (GHC 59.99 p/m).



How to watch Showmax on my Android phone



1. Download the Showmax app from the Google Play Store.



2. Open the Showmax app and sign in with your email and password.



3. Select the show you want to watch and tap the play icon to start watching.

How to watch Showmax on my iOS/Apple phone



1. Download the Showmax app from the App Store.



2. Open the Showmax app and sign in with your email and password.



3. Select the show you want to watch and tap the play icon to start watching.



Did you know? You can download up to 25 series episodes or movies on your phone. Absolutely everything on Showmax is available for download, whether you’re into blockbuster movies or hard-hitting drama series. Once you hit play, the show will automatically delete itself after 48 hours to save space on your device.



Sign up for Showmax now and start watching.