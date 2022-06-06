How does this make sense? – Lydia Forson fumes over Wa flogging incident

Lydia Forson

Two persons flogged over sex video

Police arrest suspects after flogging video went viral



Lydia Forson expresses disgust as two are flogged



Actress Lydia Forson is bewildered over the decision by some youth to flog two persons captured in a sex tape as she has questioned the wisdom behind the assault.



A viral video of the flogging incident showed the victims tied to a pole as two men flogged them in front of the palace of the Wa Naa in the Upper East Region.

The footage received condemnation from some people citing a clear abuse of power, while others called on the police to take action and bring the perpetrators to book.



In a report filed by TV3, the female victim recounted her ordeal. According to her, she was flogged twenty times and was left to pay for her treatment.



“I was left to my fate. I had to call a friend who took me to the Wa municipal hospital for treatment and paid for the treatment; I think it was between five hundred and six hundred cedis."



She told the reporter from her hideout that she has had to abandon her home too. The report noted that she was a ticketing assistant at the Wa Transport Terminal.

“I cannot go back to the station and work after this humiliation and torture. I wish I could get a decent job elsewhere to cater for myself,” she added breaking down in tears during portions of the interview.



Reacting to the incident, Lydia Forson questioned why adults would be subjected to such treatment.



Her tweet read: “Two consenting adults had sex, took a personal video of themselves and it got leaked to the public; for that they’ve been abused publicly, left unemployed and one may lose their eyesight. How does this make sense to anyone?”





Two consenting adults had sex, took a a personal video of themselves and it got leaked to the public; for that they’ve been abused publicly, left unemployed and one may lose their eyesight. How does this make sense to anyone? https://t.co/tneBuqFci3 — miss forson (@lydiaforson) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 persons in Wa “for attempting to forcefully secure the release of three suspects who were in police custody for fluffing the victims in the Wa viral video.”A statement from the police said the suspects “were part of a mob who besieged the Wa Police Station on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to demand the release of Sidiki Osman, Bushiran Khigir and Issahaku Mahama who were arrested earlier in the day and were in police custody.

Na Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council has said he sanctioned the flogging of the two individuals, GNA reports. This comes barely 24 hours after denying knowledge of the incident.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







