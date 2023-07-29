How many people have to die before we realize that this life is temporary? – Yul Edochie asks

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to raise concern over the level of hate among people.

According to him, there is so much anger, hate, and envy in the world and the struggle for material things is alarming.



He therefore, urged people to reason well and kill hate with love as they won't live forever.



In his words;



“So much anger, so much hate and envy in the world. So much struggle for material things. Why is it so hard for people to reason well?

How many people have to die before we realize that this life is temporary.



None of us owns the world. We’re just passing through. None of us will be here forever.



Let’s kill hate with love.”



