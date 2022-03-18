‘How much is GH₵50,000?' - Afia Schwarzenegger spits venom, rains curses at NPP foot soldiers

Afia Schwarzenegger berates, curses NPP footsoldiers

Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on Chief of Staff’s GH₵50,000 donation



Ghanaians chase Afia Schwarzenegger over Chief of Staff’s GH₵50,000 donation



Obviously fed up with trolls and being topical in the media space after she claimed to have received GH₵50,000 funeral donation from the Chief of Staff, Afia Schwarzenegger has vented out her anger on social media.



Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger, shortly after laying her late father to rest in Kumasi, faced the wrath of Ghanaians after spilling out that Mrs. Frema Osei-Opare, supported her with GH₵50,000 and helped fly her father’s coffin to Ghana.



Several Ghanaians, particularly, some New Patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers have since launched series of online protests against the government over wasteful use of state resources and claims of abandonment.

The NPP foot soldiers, while lamenting that the paty has turned their backs at them, disclosed that the governemnt was able to furnish ‘unworthy’ Afia Schwarzenegger with a whopping GH₵50,000.



It was also reported that the office of the Chief of Staff has debunked claims of donating such an amount to Afia Schwarzenegger.



All these and more triggered Afia who feels betrayed by the same party she claim to have rigorously campaigned during the 2020 elections, to vent out on social media.



In a 1 minute 29 seconds video chanced on her Instagram page, Afia launched scathing attacks at the NPP for what she described as ungratefulness and a ‘stab in the back’.



“Can you pay me for all the times I campaigned for you? I’m still shocked you could do this because I risked my life to campaign for the NPP. In one of our campaign expeditions, we had an accident and I was on that particular trip with a guy named Awudu. Till date, he has been bed-ridden and the party has abandoned him. The worst part is, till date, the guy’s family thinks that the party has given me bundles of money and I have refused to give them their share. The car we had the accident with was even someone’s car.

“Do you think GH₵50,000 is money? GH₵50,000? spits on the floor GH₵50,000 is that much for you? It’s that much that you wouldn’t let me rest? You guys have carried me on your heads roaming from one platform to the other? Now members of the party have also formed all sorts of alliances to protest the money I was given. If I had charged for all the services I have rendered to the party, would you be able to pay me for it? I’m sick and tired of all these,” she disclosed.



Afia whiles ranting also insisted that she was indeed given such an amount by the Chief of Staff.



“I don’t know why some people are also foolish enough to believe that I would broadcast about monies that politicians have given me, if they really haven’t given me. If the Chief of Staff had not given me money, there’s no way I would’ve said she has. Let Antoa kill me if I haven’t received any money of that sort. Let it also kill all the party members involved including those who have turned their backs at me if I’m speaking lies.”



