How much is your shoe? – Michy asks Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

A behind-the-scenes video of an episode of UTV’s United Showbiz captures Michy having a good time with other guests and pundits, including Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who has been a fierce critic of Michy’s baby daddy, Shatta Wale.



An elated Michy who stunned in orange apparel, while filming the moment praised sit-in host Yvonne Nelson for looking amazing. Focusing on Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who was clad in jeans and a t-shirt, Michy posed a question to the entertainment pundit.



“Hi, Arnold, how much is your shoe today?” she sarcastically asked.

“GH¢1.50p”, a lively Arnold responded while displaying his shoe in elation.



In June 2021, Shatta Wale and Arnold clashed on UTV after the pundit described the musician as “confused and inconsistent”. The description was on the back of Shatta Wale’s state of the industry address which some industry folks, including Arnold, picked holes in the content.



There was a near fight between the duo when Shatta Wale accused Arnold of being disrespectful. He demanded an apology from Arnold but the entertainment pundit refused. Tempers consequently flared.



In the midst of the altercation, Shatta Wale called the entertainment critic names and described him as a ‘small boy’ who does not have a house and wears GH¢2.50p shoes.



