‘How much was diapers’?- Social media users react to Sarkodie-Yvonne Nelson abortion saga

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has recently launched her book titled "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," in which she shares various aspects of her life, including a revelation about her decision to terminate a pregnancy.

According to the celebrated actress, the man in question was a rapper based in Tema, and the incident occurred in 2010. Yvonne Nelson disclosed that the rapper referred to is none other than Sarkodie, a prominent Ghanaian musician who has since become an icon and multiple award winner.



The disclosure in Yvonne Nelson's book has sparked mixed feelings and diverse opinions among social media users. Some individuals expressed shock and disappointment at the alleged behavior of Sarkodie, while others questioned the timing and motive behind Yvonne Nelson's revelation.



One user by the name Twilight wrote, "So Sarkodie impregnated Yvonne Nelson and never took responsibility in 2010? I know Kabs was stingy, but this is too much. How much were diapers during the Atta Mills era? Smh."



Another user Beno Sarkcess voiced his perspective, stating, "Yvonne Nelson was 25 when Sarkodie was 22 years. She took advantage of a vulnerable young man who, at that time, was still figuring out how to live life and didn't know much."



Additionally, another added "detailed experience" was shared by an anonymous individual regarding Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy and subsequent abortion case. This user's post implies the existence of further accounts and narratives surrounding the situation, potentially adding more layers to the story.



The revelation in Yvonne Nelson's book has ignited conversations on social media, highlighting the complexities of relationships, personal choices, and responsibility. As discussions unfold, opinions may continue to diverge, leading to a deeper exploration of the circumstances and the impact on the individuals involved.



Read some of the comments below:









