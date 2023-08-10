How my 'basic French' saved me on my recent trip to France – Dr Cryme discloses

Ghanaian musician, Dr Cryme

Ghanaian rapper, Dr Cryme, has disclosed how the French language he learnt at Junior High School (JHS) aided him during his recent travel to France.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Odo Visa’ crooner advised Ghanaians to learn how to speak French as it comes with enormous benefits.



“First of all, it was a beautiful great experience in France and the French that we learnt at the JHS I’ve got a little bit left in me. Even though where I’m schooling right now at the Methodist University at the Tema campus I do French as part of my courses.



“When I got to France the little French I’ve learnt wasn’t in vain and it was there that I realized that some of the things we say here in Ghana are even wrong. Until it happens to you, you might think it’s a joke but when you learn how to speak French and you get to a country where the language is spoken, at least you’ll be able to express yourself," he stated.

Cryme added that his travelling experience in the French country has opened his eyes to a lot of things.



“When I went there at least I’ve also learnt a couple of words in French and besides travelling is part of education and it’s a great experience,” Dr Cryme ended.