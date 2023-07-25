How my hit song stopped me from quitting music – Mabel Okyere

Gospel singer, Mabel Okyere

Ghanaian singer, Mabel Okyere, has stated that she considered retiring early from the music scene due to frustrations of not breaking into the limelight.

According to the gospel musician in an interview with Amansan Krakye, just when she thought of quitting, God blessed her career with a viral hit song.



Talking on Cape Coast-based Property FM’s showbiz program, Mabel Okyere said she has rescinded her decision to retire from music.



She responded, “Oh yes as for me the gospel music work I nearly thought of quitting so that I can go on retirement as for that one it’s very true.

“I almost went on retirement but just when was thinking about retiring that’s when God has blessed me with this ‘Anuonyam’ hit song.



“So now I have rescinded my decision to retire from active gospel music and I’m actively back into the gospel music scene with full vim”, she stressed.