How my mother and I almost washed plates in a Dubai restaurant - Regina Daniels

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels, popular actress, and wife of a billionaire, Ned Nwoko, has stated that she was almost caught in an embarrassing situation of washing plates in a Dubai restaurant with her mother while they went out to eat.

According to Regina, she took her mother, Rita Daniels out for dinner to show her appreciation to her for taking care of her newborn baby, and she encouraged her to fill her belly with whatever she wanted.



The actress said that they ordered lots of food to their satisfaction, but when it was time to pay, they both didn't have the money to settle the bills.

Regina added that she expected her personal assistant to carry some cash with her because she always does, but at that particular moment, she came along with them empty-handed.



But luckily for them, before things got out of hand, a waiter from the restaurant followed them to their hotel room to take the money.