How nurses handled injured Big Brother before his death

Rico looking unconscious before his death

Social media users have gone crazy after videos of nurses filming late Big Brother star, Rico Swavey, instead of rushing to save him after his ghastly accident went viral.

In a video taken at an unidentified hospital, nurses could be captured standing aloof as though they weren’t sure what to do for the Big Brother star.



Rico, who looked unconscious and wounded, was placed in a wheelchair with an oxygen mask to support his breathing.



Netizens in several reactions have expressed that, Nigeria's failed healthcare system and its unethical professionalism killed RicoSwavey and not the accident.



A user said “Very sad news, truth Is this could be anyone of us. Our health care failed him at the most critical time.”



Another cited that, “The Health Care didn't only fail him, he was taken to the Hospital late. His friends were taking Videos and picture pieces of evidence instead of helping the nurses to lift their Friends to that Bed That's the most Insensitive thing tbh.”



“Pray for safety in Nigeria. In a case where you need urgent assistance, people who are around you may be more interested in other things. RIP,” a third added.

Nigeria's failed healthcare system and its unethical professionalism killed #RicoSwavey not the accident.pic.twitter.com/UMu3mCPxzQ — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) October 13, 2022

ADA/BB