How rich is Will Smith’s wife?

Jada Pinkett Smith is the wife of popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is an American actress, producer, businesswoman, and designer. She was born in 1971 to Adrienne Bandfield-Jones, a nurse, and Rosbol Pinkett Jr, who ran a construction company. Her mother had her when she was still in high school.

During Jada’s formative years, her grandmother noticed that she had an interest in performing and enrolled her in piano and dance lessons. She went on to major in arts and theatre at the Baltimore School for Arts and graduated in 1989.



Her passion for acting saw her move to Los Angeles in the early ’90s after school and landed a series of small parts in television shows like “True Colors”, “Doogie Howser MD” and “21 Jump Street”, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her breakthrough came in 1993 and 1994 when she starred in “Menace II Society” and “A Low Down Dirty Shame” respectively.



Her roles in “Menace II Society” and “A Low Down Dirty Shame” opened a lot of acting gigs for her, starting with the romantic drama “Jason’s Lyrics.” She also played a convict in Demon Knight.



In 1996, she starred with Eddie Murphy in the remake of “The Nutty Professor”, in which she portrayed his love interest. The movie opened up lucrative offers for Jada and she was starred in films such as “Kingdom Come”, a cameo in “Scream 2”, and two installments of the “The Matrix” series.

Jada’s acting career won her several awards. She won an Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “Hawthorne”. She also starred as Fish Mooney in the television series “Gotham” and also voiced the role of Gloria in the animated “Madagascar” film series.



Aside from acting, she has been a singer and songwriter for the metal band Wicked Wisdom. She also owns a music production company, 100% Women, and a clothing line called Maja. In addition, she published a children’s book, “Girls Hold Up This World”, in 2004.



Jada has a net worth of $50 million with part of it coming from acting, fashion, music and as a writer of children’s books. However, Celebrity Net Worth reports that a chunk of her net worth comes from her marriage to Will Smith, who has been one of the highest-paid actors of the last two decades.



Jada and Smith have two children together — Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. The couple own around 10 properties in the United States. Last September, they paid about $11 million for a 10,400 square-foot home in Hidden Hills, California.