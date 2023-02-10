0
How social media users reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger’s 'marriage'

AFIA SCWAR MARRIAGE Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Fri, 10 Feb 2023

The announcement that Ghanaian comedian and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger could be getting married has elicited some responses from social media users.

On February 10, the socialite announced her marriage, and she has since received congratulations from a few close friends and allies, as well as Tracey Boakye.

While many people are in disbelief at the turn of events, they couldn't stop themselves from reacting to the announcement.

In some social media reactions, netizens have questioned who the man is who is getting married to Afia Schwarzenegger.

While this question runs through almost every post shared by bloggers and close associates, the answer remains to be discovered by the public.

A user said, “Some men are bold and defend the good name of Ghana, so help them God” while another added, "Like, I don't understand why some men don't like peace like that.”

A third added, “Please tell her to unblock me so that I will wish her congratulations. I just laughed at someone's comment on her post, and she blocked me, I think she blocked the person too.”

Read more reactions below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
