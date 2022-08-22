How social media users reacted to Eno Barony's wild outfit

Rapper Eno Barony

Rapper, Eno Barony was on UTV's United Showbiz, Saturday, to talk music. However, her choice of outfit caught the attention of fans who say she showed too much skin.

Eno gave away cleavage in an above-knee level black blazer which had emerald gems embroidered on the collar. She complemented her look with black heels and dark shades.



A number of social media users took to UTV's social media pages to call out the female rapper, accusing her of dressing indecently on live television.



A Facebook user, Emmanuel Damesi wrote: "They are promoting prostitution in the name of show biz...You call these people role models."



Another, Collins Opoku Brenya also commented on the high rate of indecency promoted by Ghanaian celebrities.



He wrote: "Someone like you did this in Rwanda and she's in jail for 2 years, you're lucky Ghana doesn't care about your welfare, do you think this is beautiful, disgusting at the highest level, shame."

Meanwhile, Eno had a good time on the show and thrilled fans with a rap performance including her latest single 'Okay'.



OPD/BB