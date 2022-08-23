How social media users reacted to Pastor Love's deadly confession on radio

A section of Ghanaians who have now been exposed to the real nature of Pastor Kweku Love Hammond, the leader of Life Power Miracle Church, expressed shock at his confession to destroying the lives of people who defended his ex-wife, Obaapa Christy during their messy divorce.

Social media users have noted that his unforgiving heart does not represent the mark of God's servant, for this reason, some netizens have called on members of his church to boycott fellowship.



Pastor Love in an interview on Mama Radio detailed how he has supposedly brought destruction to the lives of his critics by writing down their names on a piece of paper to be placed in the mouths of corpses prepared for burial.



According to the popular preacher, his unwillingness to forgive those who speak against him resulted in dumping names of his 'offenders' on the high seas as a means of bringing bad luck upon their lives.



"Once I make up my mind to destroy you, I leave no stone unturned. I will destroy you to the core. You can never get back on your feet, I will teach you a lesson. We are the ones who have spiritual directions, we are prophets, and we are not powerless. You can't criticize or say things against me and go scot-free," said Pastor Love.



