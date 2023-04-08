9
Menu
Entertainment

How social media users reacted to the Jubilee House staffer’s plush wedding

Nadia And Fynn.png Nadia Adongo got married to her sweetheart, Kwesi Fynn in a plush ceremony

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Excitement and thrills are two words that best described the reactions of netizens who came across videos and pictures from a presidential staffer, Nadia Adongo, and her husband, Kwesi Fynn’s wedding.

Held on Friday, April 7, 2023, social media has since been buzzing with reactions from individuals who witnessed the event that took place from evening through midnight.

The extravaganza, glitz, and glamour that characterized the event, coupled with the curiosity for more information about the couple, necessitated some interesting comments from netizens.

Asides from the tons of ‘congratulations’ and words of admiration that flooded the comments section, there were comments from people who tagged the event as vanity.

The outfits, cars, food, celebrities that graced the event, and décor were part of the things that caught people’s fancy.

Let’s check out some social media reactions below:











View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Menscook Catering & logistics (@menscookgh)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Menscook Catering & logistics (@menscookgh)



EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha