How social media users welcomed news of Yul Edochie's second wife

Several social media users on Wednesday, reacted to the news of Nigeria actor, Yul Edochie, taking in a second wife after allegedly having a child outside his 18-year marriage with May Yul-Edochie.



The couple who have four children together were engaged in banter on Instagram after the actor publicly announced the birth of a son with a woman identified as Judy Austin.



"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. @stardikeyuledochie. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children."



The outburst from disappointed fans had to do with the public ridicule his first wife had to suffer after years of support in building his career and their family.



In response to Mr Edochie's viral post, the first wife wrote: "May God judge you both."

Although the celebrated Nollywood actor has come back to describe his first partner as the undisputed wife, he continues to be trolled for what many describe as a betrayal of his wife.



According to their argument, the actor signed up for a monogamous marriage but allegedly had an affair which resulted in a baby.



He only took the responsibility of the child and mother just to save himself from disgrace, this is according to persons who have reacted to the news.



A Twitter hander, @don_emex in his view noted that: "Yul Edochie committed adultery and comes out under the pretence of marrying a 2nd wife; and now the narrative changes because he's a man. It wasn't your culture when Mercy Aigbe did, but now it is your culture because he's a man,"



Another @novieverest prayed for strength for May Yul-Edochie: "If you intend to be polygamous, discuss this with the woman before you get married to her. Not after spending years with you, you bring another woman home with pregnancy. May God comfort May Edochie from the hurt Yul Edochie brought to her. Not good."



As there are two sides to a story, some social media users argued that the Nollywood actor must be given some credit for accepting the responsibility of the newborn and also coming out publicly to disclose the identity of his new lover.



A Twitter handler, @baddest_cash noted that no man is perfect and wondered if persons criticizing Mr Edochie had no skeleton in their closet: "Yul Edochie has come out publicly to claim a child from his second wife, and some of you are dragging him when we know you are also sleeping with married men and some guys are sleeping with their close friend's girlfriend You all continue one day you will be exposed."

Also in defence, @Deshysmalls added: "If Yul Edochie's wife isn't happy with his decision to marry a second wife, she should leave. I am sure if she were the one that married another husband, Yul would have left. No need for all these hot takes."



