How some celebrities reacted to Ofori-Atta's sacking, Akufo-Addo's reshuffle

On Wednesday, February 14, Ghanaians woke up to the news that President Nana Akufo-Addo had reshuffled his cabinet and sacked 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers, including health, roads, and environment ministers.

Some of the sacked ministers have been given new roles.



More shocking of latest update was that Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta was one of the unlucky ministers sacked.



The finance minister has been the subject of calls for his sacking following years of economic hardships that have plagued the country.



In light of that, many Ghanaians, including celebrities have taken to social media to react to the development.



Here are some celebrities and how they reacted to the sacking of the finance minister.

Nana Aba





Ken Ofori-Atta



Bye — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 14, 2024

Rex Omar







ID/OBG



